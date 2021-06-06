Lancashire must take defeat on the chin says coach

While wickets had tumbled on the first two days of this match just one fell on the third as an undefeated 50 from Marnus Labuschagne guided Glamorgan to what ended up being a straightforward win.

Despite this loss Lancashire remain top of Group Three of the County Championship.

Red Rose coach Glenn Chapple said: “We lost the toss which meant for a difficult first session. I think that had a bearing on the game, it was a tough toss to lose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire turned to Tom Bailey’s off-spin but it was in vain (photo: Getty Images)

“The pitch was difficult to play on. It was difficult for the batsman to get in on and ultimately we have come up short.

“I think from our perspective we move on now.”

Kiran Carlson was the only wicket to fall on Saturday when he attempted a pull shot off Luke Wood that he top edged high in the air. Any number of fielders could have claimed the catch but it was Dane Vilas who took the chance.

Having struggled in his first four matches of this season Labuschagne finished on 63 not out. Having made 44 in the first innings he was the highest scoring batsman in this match and Glamorgan will be pleased to see their high-profile overseas player finding form.

It was not easy going for Glamorgan in the opening overs with the Red Rose bowlers regularly finding the edge of the bat but with such a small total to defend there was rarely a catching fielder to take advantage and when there was the ball didn’t carry.

Lancs continued to search for wickets, even trying Tom Bailey bowling off-spin in the hope finding a breakthrough which would not come.

Labuschagne hit the winning runs as Glamorgan needed just 68 minutes to knock off the required target on the third day.

Chapple added: “We’ve had a really good start to the year. Glamorgan are a good side, they have made two fantastic overseas signings which has really strengthened them and they are difficult side to play against.

“So, they take the credit for this and they take the win.

“From our perspective we know we could do things differently but that’s experience.