Lancashire Cricket kit out their county age-group and disability squads following a donation from sponsor AO

The donation will allow the club to provide playing and training kit for almost 250 players – saving families around £150 each.

In total, 135 boys from the under 10s to under 18s will benefit, along with 78 girls from under 11s to under 18s. Two disability squads – the D40 team and the Super 8s – will also receive playing and training kit, with 30 players benefiting across both squads.

Lancashire Cricket is delighted to be able to kit out almost 250 players from their youth and disability squads for free.

AO’s Founder and CEO, John Roberts, said: “We firmly believe that talent is evenly distributed across the UK, but opportunity is not and this latest investment in young people through our long-standing sponsorship of Lancashire Cricket will see over 200 young people benefit at a time when they need it most.

“We felt it was incredibly important to do this to relieve some financial pressure from the families of these young players to help them realise their potential. This is our way of trying to level life’s playing field a little and we can’t wait to see what they achieve.”

Chris Benbow, head of talent pathway at Lancashire Cricket, said: “The funding provided by AO will take a heavy burden off the shoulders of many of our players’ parents. It’s great that we can provide playing and training kit across our whole pathway.

“We’re very grateful for the support AO have shown to our age-group squads and we’re looking forward to continue working together in the coming years.”

AO has sponsored Lancashire Cricket’s county age-groups and sports science and medical team since 2021.

As part of AO’s support, the club has also been able to continue providing physiotherapy, strength and conditioning, and medical support to its county age-group squads.

Lancashire Cricket’s director of medical services, Dave Roberts, commented: “The support we receive from AO allows us to ensure all age-group players representing Lancashire are cared for in the same professional manner as the Academy and senior squads.