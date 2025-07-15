James Anderson selected by Manchester Originals in The Hundred Vitality Wildcard Draft

The legendary England fast bowler will join the men's squad at Emirates Old Trafford.

James Anderson will take part in The Hundred at Emirates Old Trafford this season after being selected by Manchester Originals as part of the Vitality Wildcard Draft.

Originals selected Anderson, an England great and one of the finest bowlers to ever play the game, as one of their two men's Vitality Wildcard picks ahead of the fifth year of the competition, which begins on Tuesday 5 August.

The 42-year-old has been in fine form for Lancashire Lightning in this year's Vitality Blast, claiming 14 wickets in his first eight matches of the competition, after playing his first matches in the format for over a decade.

Following his pick in this morning’s draft, Anderson said: "I'm really looking forward to The Hundred, and I'm really happy to be part of the Manchester Originals squad. I've loved my time with Lancashire this season, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to add value in The Hundred.”

"It's a competition I've really enjoyed watching. When you're at the games you can really see that it does attract a slightly different crowd, a lot of younger people and families, and you can't underestimate how important that is for our game. I can’t wait to get out there.”

Following the women’s Vitality Wildcard picks, Essex’s Esmae Macgregor will join Anderson at the Originals, off the back off a domestic campaign which sees her top the wicket-taking charts in the Vitality Blast women’s competition, while Lancashire’s spin bowling all-rounder Darcey Carter will also play at Emirates Old Trafford.

Gloucestershire quick Marchant de Lange completes the men’s squad, with the former South African international taking seven wickets from just three appearances in the Blast so far this summer.

Manchester Originals are back for the fifth year with England Superstars Jos Buttler and Phil Salt starring for the men’s team, alongside overseas superstars, Heinrich Klaasen, Noor Ahmad and Rachin Ravindra.

The women’s team are stronger than ever with the world’s T20 World Cup and IPL winner Amelia Kerr, plus West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin being added to an already exciting squad including England duo Sophie Ecclestone and Mahika Gaur.

The Hundred returns to Emirates Old Trafford this August, with fast-paced cricket, live entertainment, and family fun. Matchday ticket prices start from £20 for adults, £5 for under-16s, and infants (0–3 years) go free.

Manchester Originals home fixtures (all games men’s and women’s double-headers):

Wednesday 6 August: Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford

Monday 11 August: Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday 17 August: Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday 24 August: Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford

Click HERE to book your tickets today!