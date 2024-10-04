Chorley's Corey Scott in impressive pro debut win on Bolton show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chorley’s novice professional boxer Corey Scott is delighted to have won his first paid contest as he beat the experienced Mancunian Sean Jackson on points over four rounds on a show organised at Bolton’s Toughsheet Community Stadium by his manager Steve Wood’s VIP Promotions.

‘It’s just sinking in that I’m now a professional boxer. My long-held ambition. I was excited and itching to get in the ring. I loved the ring walk. I started out eager but relaxed as fight went on. Sean is a tough, experienced and durable man. I knew each time I got close he wanted to tie me up, so I adjusted my range as the fight went on to get in the shots that got me the win. Afterwards I felt on top of the world, the best feeling with such a mix of emotions.’

Twenty-year-old Scott trains daily at Chorley’s Jennings Gym five mornings a week and completes two strength and conditioning sessions weekly with runs most days. ‘I love it there. I’ve been with Michael and Dave Jennings throughout the amateurs and am staying with them as a professional. I started boxing at thirteen and won 21 of my 31 amateur bouts including a Box Cup title and four north-west area and one national title.’ Congratulations from his coaches came quickly posting on social media ‘a great professional debut. Corey looked composed and boxed to order. Great stuff.’

The former Parklands High student Scott, who has a left leg tattoo of his hero Mike Tyson, explained how ‘I’ve already learnt that the pro game is a vastly different sport to the amateurs. It’s slower and a boxer needs to pick shots precisely and best not to try too hard for a knockout as gaining fight experience is vital. I was buoyed up by lots of support from Chorley and proud to have sold 150 tickets including lots at ringside. I appreciated the loud noise made by supporters and am now looking to be out again at the same venue on 30th November.’

Thanks to his sponsors Scott can concentrate exclusively on his boxing. ‘I’m deeply grateful to them so my thanks to Heating and Boilers Services Ltd. in Widnes, The Gentleman’s Barber shop in Buckshaw Village, The Hind’s Head in Charnockand Richard and IOTA Electrical.’ New potential sponsors can contact Corey on Instagram corey_scott1 or WhatsApp 07539 629655 or by emailing [email protected]