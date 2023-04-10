News you can trust since 1886
Preston roadworks from Easter Monday: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST

Lasting between one day and two months, the projects include temporary traffic lights and lanes closures to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a list* of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

*So many roadworks are starting this week, this piece excludes those starting on Thursday and Friday.

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (April 10)

1. Roadworks round up

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (April 10) Photo: Neil Cross

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE V9150 - PON 1042794 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: Apr 10 - Apr 13

2. Tulketh Road, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE V9150 - PON 1042794 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: Apr 10 - Apr 13 Photo: Google Maps

What: Give and take Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] laying grain network. Approx 250m total. f/w 2 box outside 14&11. crossing o/s 37 give and take. Peds use other footway. Perm reinstatement. When: Apr 10 - Apr 24

3. Henderson Street, Preston

What: Give and take Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] laying grain network. Approx 250m total. f/w 2 box outside 14&11. crossing o/s 37 give and take. Peds use other footway. Perm reinstatement. When: Apr 10 - Apr 24 Photo: Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: As part of the City Deal Preston Western Distributor Road scheme - road closure to prevent traffic issues due to other ongoing closures When: Apr 10 - May 1

4. Buckthorn Drive, Preston

What: Road closure Why: As part of the City Deal Preston Western Distributor Road scheme - road closure to prevent traffic issues due to other ongoing closures When: Apr 10 - May 1 Photo: Google Maps

