This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting between one day and two months, the projects include temporary traffic lights and lanes closures to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a list* of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

*So many roadworks are starting this week, this piece excludes those starting on Thursday and Friday.

Tulketh Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE V9150 - PON 1042794 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: Apr 10 - Apr 13

Henderson Street, Preston What: Give and take Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] laying grain network. Approx 250m total. f/w 2 box outside 14&11. crossing o/s 37 give and take. Peds use other footway. Perm reinstatement. When: Apr 10 - Apr 24

Buckthorn Drive, Preston What: Road closure Why: As part of the City Deal Preston Western Distributor Road scheme - road closure to prevent traffic issues due to other ongoing closures When: Apr 10 - May 1