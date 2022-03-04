The Chorley star has made no secret of the financial and mental toll of events in Glasgow in his bid to become undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world.

The 28-year-old, a huge pre-fight underdog, seemed to have boxed the perfect fight to rip up the script and head back to Lancashire with Taylor’s WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

Catterall, and his family, would have undoubtedly been set for life, but two of the three judges scoring for Taylor turned the euphoria into devastation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Catterall could hardly miss at times against Josh Taylor

The fallout has been far-reaching, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP even having his say, and having become one of the biggest names in boxing overnight, the former British champion is not taking it lying down.

“I understand there’s a lot of moving parts,” Catterall told the Lancashire Post.

“I have been instructing a lawyer who is working on my behalf.

Jack Catterall was almost unanimously considered a wide winner on Saturday night in Glasgow

“It was a wrong decision by a wide margin so some investigation work needs to be done as to why I didn’t pick up those belts on Saturday.

“We know that Saturday we’ll have cost my career future earnings, mentally it was difficult and they basically stole my future.

“With beating Josh there might have been an immediate rematch, that fight isn’t going to be there now and I may never be able to fight to be undisputed champion again.”

What resolution Catterall might get is not clear. The British Boxing Board of Control are investigating the scoring but have said they cannot overturn the verdict.

While the Chorley favourite is demanding answers, that does not mean he has taken his eye of the ball in a sporting sense, and is already eyeing up his return to the ring.

“There is no justice for Saturday,” Catterall said.

“There was that two-minute period between the final bell and the decision where I was on the biggest high of my life and all that was going to top that was wrapping those belts around me and delivering them to my family.

“We can never go back to Saturday, it’s about taking the positives, there are some, and using them for my future.

“What is justice? They aren’t going to overturn the decision but there is going to be a legal battle.

“Honestly I don’t think there will be justice but that’s why I’m in the mind frame of picking myself up and just getting back to it.”

And that will come sooner than some might expect, even if there are plenty of plates spinning out of the ring.

“I’m back in the gym on Monday but as for the immediate future I’m not sure,” Catterall added. “There’s a lot up in the air - inquiries, investigations, legal work.