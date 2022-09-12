26-year-old Liam Blake, who goes by BLKY, has produced the songs for six times world-record holding Kay-Lee and Leigha Barnes (a.k.a Double Trouble) to use as their ring walk music in future bouts.

The Scottish twins and BLKY, who also works at 'Soundskills', a creative community centre in Brookfield, share a mutual clothing sponsor in Cayden James Clothing, who arranged the collaboration.

BLKY, originally from Barnsley, said: "When I was approached to write these songs I was extremely excited because I am a huge fan of boxing, both male and female. I can still remember being in awe, cheering at the TV, as I saw Nicola Adams bring the first gold medal back to the UK at the 2012 Olympics. Even as a kid, I would watch fighters like Ricky Hatton and Amir Khan and dream of a boxer one day walking out to my music.

Preston musician, BLKY, has released songs for 8-year-old female boxing twins, Kay-Lee and Leigha Barnes.

"Kay-Lee and Leigha are a really exciting prospect with an impressive list of accolades for their young age. I am extremely proud to be a part of their journey and to have this opportunity to champion female boxing. "

Kay-Lee and Leigha both hold three kids world records each, and were nominated for young champions at the Scottish boxing awards.

Kay-Lee holds records for longest time doing an upper cuts drill, most boxing hooks in a minute and most burpees in 90 seconds, while Leigha holds records for most sit-ups in one minute, longest time doing a four punch boxing combination and longest time doing Russian twists and boxing hooks.

Their aunt, Siobhan Kay added: “The twins love their songs that BLKY made and can’t wait for their next fight to walk out to them. BLKY seemed the perfect guy for these songs and that’s why Cayden James Clothing asked him to write the tracks for the twins.”

BLKY is Preston based musician, who works at Soundskills on the Brookfield estate.

You can listen to the songs, Born 4 This and Double Trouble, on Spotify now, and BLKY hopes to film a video with the twins soon.

Aside from song-writing, BLKY is a studio manager and community support worker at Soundskills, which supports the Brookfield community with a number of free or low cost creative and pastoral services.

Currently, Soundskills is planning a relaunch of their in-house studio, after a successful funding bid from the ClothWorkers Foundation allowed a complete renovation.

Between them, Kay-Lee and Leigha hold six world records for their age category.