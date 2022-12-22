Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom was the man to finally reveal to fight fans on talkSPORT on Thursday that the pair will go at it for a second time, 13 months after the highly-controversial first meeting.

It has been a long and winding road to get to this point, Chorley star Catterall having seemingly done enough to become undisputed world super-lightweight champion in February with a star-making performance against the home favourite at the OVO Hydro.

Taylor took a hotly-disputed split-decision victory though and initially vowed to crack on with his career at welterweight.

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will soon go head-to-head for a second time

Such was the clamour for a rematch though, the Scottish star has stuck around at 140lbs and had to vacate three of his four titles in the process.

Just the WBO belt will be on the line this time around, the second meeting having been delayed over the last few months for a multitude of reasons.

First Taylor changed trainer, linking up with Joe McNally in Liverpool, and with the fight set to be pay-per-view this time around, Sky reportedly did not want it too close to their January paid-for clash between Chris Eubank Jnr and Liam Smith.

Jack Catterall lands a left hand on Josh Taylor during their epic fight in February

“We’ve been working on it for a few months, but I can now officially announce that both fighters have signed for the fight,” Shalom said.

“The fight date (in March) is locked in and it’ll be announced in the next week or so. It’s imminent and it will be in Glasgow, back at the scene of the crime. And I think it could be one of the most significant fights in British boxing for a long time because of what happened.

“Josh Taylor could have gone on to other things, but decided, ‘You know what? I’m gonna put this wrong right.’ Fair play to him and Jack Catterall gets the opportunity that I think the whole nation feels like he deserves.”

Catterall for his part is ready to settle the debate once and for all.

Responding to suggestions from Taylor he didn’t take the first fight seriously enough and won’t need to change his tactical approach, the former British champion told Sky: “It doesn’t make any sense to me. How does he not need to change what he did tactically if it was his worst performance? He does need to change things and likewise going into the fight I’ll need to prepare differently.

“For me it’s about fighting Josh and getting the win this time and proving to the public that think Josh had an off night that it wasn’t the case and I do belong at world level.”

For his part, Catterall signed a multi-fight deal with Boxxer in order to facilitate the rematch and having waited and waited for his initial shot at world honours, has been a patient man once again.

