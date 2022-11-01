Confirmation is expected imminently that the pair will meet for a second time at the Hydro in Glasgow on February 4 next year. It will be almost 12 months on from their controversial first meeting, many believing Catterall had done more than enough to become undisputed super-lightweight world champion.

Taylor got the nod on home soil via a split decision however, leading to huge uproar throughout the sport. He has been unmoved in his conviction that he won the first fight, the rematch having just the WBO title on the line with the Prestonpans fighter giving up his WBA, IBF and WBC belts to facilitate the rematch. And speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, the Scottish star has taken aim at his critics and Catterall as they prepare to settle the score once and for all.

"When I win this fight and all the so-called top boxing pundits, the outlets, want to be your friend again, they can all get to France as far as I'm concerned," he said. "They showed who they wanted to win the fight with all their bias.

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will soon go head-to-head for a second time

“After the fight it was all 'Jack this and Jack that' but I'm still the champion and I've heard nothing from anyone, and the stuff they have written about me, they've really shown their true colours. It's a grudge match. It's become personal with the things that have been said since the fight like Jack moaning about corruption and all this s**t. There's a bit of needle there so I'm going to get in the ring and knock him out this time."

After splitting with Tyson Fury’s former trainer Ben Davison, Taylor will be guided by Liverpool’s Joe McNally this time around, with the former Olympian hoping a new cornerman will help him to an improved display. He maintains he is levels above Catterall, who came of age with his performance in Glasgow earlier this year.

"I can't wait to get back in the ring,” Taylor said. “I don't have to do this fight. I've got huge other options at 140lbs, (Teofimo) Lopez would be a massive fight and a big pay day, so I don't need to fight Jack.

“At the end of the day, he needs me. I'll beat him pillar to post this time. I'm sick of going over the last fight – there's no need to anymore. Everything is back – I didn't have that motivation, the fire in my belly but I do now. I took my eye off the ball, but not this time. He'll soon be back fighting at domestic level."

Jack Catterall lands a left hand on Josh Taylor during their epic fight in February

It had been hoped the rematch would be announced by now, Catterall signing with Boxxer and Sky Sports to facilitate the deal. Promoter Ben Shalom sees getting it over the line as important for the sport.