Taylor’s victory over Catterall was the subject of huge controversy after it looked as if the Chorley fighter had beaten the home favourite with ease in Glasgow , only for the Scot to win on a split decision and retain his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring titles.

The champion has now doubled down on his comments, maintaining that he won a tight affair.

“I’m still of the opinion that I did just enough to win the fight, it was a very close fight that could have gone either way,” he told The Scotsman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Taylor has again insisted he beat Jack Catterall in their world title clash in Glasgow at the end of February

“It was one of these fights where it’s who you prefer in the rounds, I was fortunate enough to get the decision and still keep my belts.”

Taylor also said that the way the judges scored the fight proves it was closer than it seemed to the neutral eye.

“The way the three judges scored it, each one was different, which tells you that it was a close fight. They all had different scores,” he added.

Judge Ian John Lewis was however demoted from an A Star Class to an A Class Official by the British Boxing Board of Control two weeks after the fight, after the board had ‘issues with the margin’ of his 114-111 scorecard in Taylor’s favour.

Catterall has been outspoken in the way he saw the fight, the 28-year-old denied what would have been a life-changing victory.

He has even gone as far as instructing a lawyer to look at lost earnings while Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Chorley MP and Speaker of the House of Commons, referred the matter to police.

“There is no justice,” Catterall told the Lancashire Post last month.

“There was that two-minute period between the final bell and the decision where I was on the biggest high of my life and all that was going to top that was wrapping those belts around me and delivering them to my family.

“We can never go back, it’s about taking the positives, there are some, and using them for my future.

“What is justice? They aren’t going to overturn the decision but there is going to be a legal battle.

“Honestly I don’t think there will be justice but that’s why I’m in the mind frame of picking myself up and just getting back to it.”

Taylor is the undisputed champion for now, and has outlined his plans for the near future both in and outside of boxing.

He is widely expected to vacate his super-lightweight belts and move up to welterweight, with Catterall trying to position himself for a shot at the available titles.