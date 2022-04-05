The decision comes after Fury’s team requested there be no British officials following a string of high-profile controversies in fights on home soil.

The most recent of these disputes came in February as Chorley’s Jack Catterall lost to Josh Taylor after a contentious split decision went the way of the Scotsman in Glasgow, despite Catterall having the better of the fight according to the majority of fans and experts.

Morecambe star Fury has been vocal in his support for Catterall in the aftermath of his fight, and has been keen to make a point about the officials who will be involved at the national stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyson Fury pushed for no British judges due to the controversy of Jack Catterall's defeat to Josh Taylor

“The judging these days is a disgrace,” he told BT Sport last month. “We will not have any British judges on this Wembley show, not one.

“They can’t change the decision now, they’ve absolutely destroyed Jack Catterall’s life and career. I don’t even know if they’re watching the boxing or if they’re just going with who they think should win.

“It’s disgraceful, and it is not only Jack that has been a victim of this. It makes me wonder if I even want my kids to box.”

Catterall himself posted a reaction to the news on his Instagram story with the caption “Can’t blame them.”

Fury meets Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium later this month

Undefeated champion Fury is set to have his fight judged by Guido Cavalleri of Italy, Robert Tapper of Canada and Juan Carlos Pelayo of Mexico.

The fight will have a British referee however, with Liverpool’s Mark Lyson officiating his first heavyweight world title fight.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren spoke to iFL TV about how he is keen to see change at the highest level regarding judges and the standards they are held to.

“You have to do so something, you can’t just let them keep rolling over onto the next one and just say: ‘we’re going to have an inquiry, we’re going to chat about it at the next board meeting’,” he said.

“Have a chat at the next board meeting and say ‘alright, that was bad’, and then appoint someone again for a big fight.