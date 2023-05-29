The Chorley star’s impressive win over Darragh Foley was his first outing in 15 months - the 29-year-old having not fought since his hugely controversial defeat against Josh Taylor in February last year.

Catterall dropped Foley twice on the way to a wide points victory at the AO Arena with new promoter Eddie Hearn revealing post fight that the former British champion’s next fight will be a big one.

He could challenge WBC World super-lightweight champion Regis Prograis in September or October should the American come through his meeting with Danielito Zorrilla on June 17. Or, Catterall could be back in Manchester headlining against a different big name.

Either way, Catterall will be determined to stay active and, posting a picture with his partner Lauren on social media, he paid tribute to the support he’s had over the last couple of years.

“That was amazing,” he said. “Some journey to get back in the ring. Kept working, didn’t get side tracked. My team is the best. This woman (partner Lauren) is my rock. Holds me down no matter what. My family, coaches, sponsors and supporters. I love you all. Excited for what’s next. Time to enjoy a little down time with my beautiful family.”