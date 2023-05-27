Some 15 months on from his hugely controversial defeat to Josh Taylor, the Chorley star finally stepped through the ropes again - and there were no signs of ring rust.

Catterall dropped the Australia-based Irishman twice, in the seventh and ninth rounds, on the way to a unanimous points victory over 10 rounds at the AO Arena.

With the win, Catterall picked up the WBA Intercontinental super-lightweight title but more importantly, set himself up for another world title fight.

Having signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, a clash with stablemate and WBC World champion Regis Prograis looks like the most likely route to another title shot for the 29-year-old, who has now won 27 of his 28 fights as a professional.

Hearn said post-fight: “Regis Prograis fights in a couple of weeks and that’s definitely a fight for Jack Catterall in September or October, or come back here (Manchester) and headline in a big fight against a big name.

“He’s got great support, a huge fanbase and is a tremendous fighter. It was a great fight against Darragh Foley but 15 months out of the ring, that was a razor sharp performance.”

Jack Catterall celebrates victory over Darragh Foley. Picture: Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing