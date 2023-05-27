Jack Catterall returns after Josh Taylor frustration with impressive Darragh Foley win in Manchester
Some 15 months on from his hugely controversial defeat to Josh Taylor, the Chorley star finally stepped through the ropes again - and there were no signs of ring rust.
Catterall dropped the Australia-based Irishman twice, in the seventh and ninth rounds, on the way to a unanimous points victory over 10 rounds at the AO Arena.
With the win, Catterall picked up the WBA Intercontinental super-lightweight title but more importantly, set himself up for another world title fight.
Having signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, a clash with stablemate and WBC World champion Regis Prograis looks like the most likely route to another title shot for the 29-year-old, who has now won 27 of his 28 fights as a professional.
Hearn said post-fight: “Regis Prograis fights in a couple of weeks and that’s definitely a fight for Jack Catterall in September or October, or come back here (Manchester) and headline in a big fight against a big name.
“He’s got great support, a huge fanbase and is a tremendous fighter. It was a great fight against Darragh Foley but 15 months out of the ring, that was a razor sharp performance.”