The Chorley star will take on Irishman Darragh Foley at the AO Arena in Manchester on May 27. The fight will be Catterall’s first since signing with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing as he looks to work himself into a position for a world title opportunity.

Foley, 34, has won 22 of his 27 fights as a professional and heads to Manchester on the back of stunning third round knockout win over Robbie Davies Jnr in Liverpool last month. The fight will be part of the undercard for the rematch between big-punching Mexican Mauricio Lara and Nottingham’s Leigh Wood for the WBA World featherweight title, live on DAZN.

Catterall hopes his latest promotional shift will get him firmly on the right track after a frustrating year following his hugely controversial defeat to undisputed world super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor in February 2022.

For his part, it has been confirmed the Scot will face American star Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 10. Taylor was ordered to defend his WBO belt against former unified lightweight champion Lopez after a proposed rematch with Catterall had to be postponed. A torn plantar fascia tendon in Taylor’s heel saw his scheduled March 4 bout in Glasgow with Catterall fall through.

Since seeing his hand raised via a hotly-disputed split decision against Catterall, Taylor has vacated his WBC, WBA and IBF titles. Lopez, meanwhile, has won his last two fights since moving up to 140lbs after dropping his WBA, WBO and IBF titles to George Kambosos Jr in 2021 in a shock defeat.