The fall-out continues from his controversial defeat to undisputed world super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor in Glasgow.

The home favourite won by split decision to retain his WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA straps despite the Chorley star seemingly putting in a career-making performance to set up his family for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while there may be still more ramifications from a night that shocked the boxing world, Catterall is looking to the future, and has put pen to paper with Probellum, a relatively new promotional outfit who have already snapped up some other big names, including Filipino superstar Nonito Donaire.

“Everyone in boxing knows that I won the fight with Taylor and that I should be standing here with all four of the super-lightweight belts as the undisputed champion of the world,” said the 28-year-old.

“I showed the world that at I am the best man in the 140lbs division and signing with Probellum will provide me with the opportunities to claim the belts that are rightfully mine.”

The deal was announced with Catterall out in Dubai for a Probellum double-header, Saturday’s fights including a WBC final eliminator between Regis Prograis and Tyrone McKenna, the Lancastrian having beaten the latter back in 2018.

Jack Catterall won a whole legion of new fans, despite not getting the verdict against Josh Taylor

“I will be ringside again on Saturday night to watch Prograis against McKenna very closely and I really fancy a fight with the winner. I just can’t wait to get back in the ring and fighting again,” he added.

Probellum president Richard Schaefer said: “This is another huge moment for the Probellum business. Jack is the hottest signature in boxing right now and everyone was making moves to sign him.

“He decided to join us because he buys into the Probellum mission to change boxing and knows we are the right promoter to fulfil his clear ambition to become the undisputed world champion.

“I was absolutely stunned about what happened in Glasgow and there is no doubt in my mind that Jack should be walking around as the undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world.

“We feel his pain and will leave no stone unturned to make sure Jack quickly gets the chance to fight for the world titles that should already be his.”