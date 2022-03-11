The Chorley MP and Speaker of the House of Commons revealed earlier this week that he had informed police about the scoring of Catterall’s defeat to Josh Taylor.

The 28-year-old came of age in Glasgow with a fine 12-round display seemingly having seen him upset the odds and become undisputed world super-lightweight champion.

But after two judges scored in favour of home favourite Taylor, there has been an outcry that has transcended the sport.

That includes Sir Lindsay’s move to highlight the issue with both police and in Parliament, speaking to Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries and Minister for Sport Nigel Huddleston.

Hearn is one of the most high-profile and influential figures in boxing, his Matchroom stable currently including superstars Anthony Joshua and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Asked about the comments from the Speaker of the House, he was less than impressed.

“This is Jack Catterall's local MP reporting the decision by the judges to the police,” Hearn told iFL TV.

"I've never heard anything so ridiculous in all my life.

"I mean, 'I thought the decision was terrible so I've reported it to the police'. What planet does this individual live on?

"This is the problem, people are not in touch with reality.

"Can you imagine going down to the local police station and saying 'can you have a word with Ian John-Lewis for offences to boxing?'. It's just ridiculous."

The British Boxing Board of Control completed their investigation on Thursday, judge John-Lewis being downgraded for his scoring of the fight.

The BBBoC also called for Catterall to formally be made the next challenger for the four world titles held by Taylor that look set to become vacant as the Scot moves up a division to welterweight.

Catterall was not impressed, branding the outcome “not good enough” on Twitter, while his trainer Jamie Moore was also highly critical of the board.

Hearn, for his part, was pleased to see some action taken.

"It's action and while it doesn't help Jack Catterall, it's done,” he said.

"Now his team have got to work with the governing bodies to see how he gets another opportunity.

"He should be undisputed world champion. He's not, but he's got to move forward with his career.

"At least it's action and that's what we want."