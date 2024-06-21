Chorley's New Pro Boxer Corey in Plea for Local Support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a successful career in the amateurs, Chorley's Corey Scott is looking for extra sponsorship to help him become a successful professional boxer

Chorley’s Corey Scott has recently signed a professional boxing contract with Manchester-based promoter Steve Wood and is hoping to make his debut on a Lancashire show in the Autumn organised by Wood’s VIP Promotions.

‘There’s talk of a September date in Bolton,’ said Scott, ‘but it’s just sinking in that I’ll shortly be taking my first steps as a professional which has been a long-held ambition. I’m confident that I can achieve so much, and I am hopeful of lots of support from people in Chorley which will get stronger as I clock up the wins.’

Twenty-year-old Scott trains daily at Chorley’s Jenings Gym five mornings a week and completes two strength and conditioning sessions weekly with runs most days. ‘I love it there. I’ve been with Michael and Dave Jennings throughout the amateurs and am staying with them as a professional. I started boxing at thirteen and won 21 of my 31 amateur bouts including a Box Cup title and four north-west area and one national title. The latter was the highlight of my boxing so far and it was my first competition with Jennings Gym, and I was the youngest ‘senior’ boxer present. My dad got me into boxing. We watched the Rocky films together and he took me to the local boxing gym and since then it’s what I’ve always wanted.’

After school at Parklands High Scott completed the first year of an apprenticeship to become a gas engineer but has now given it up to concentrate exclusively on his boxing career.

Scott said: “I dislike cutting weight but like all aspects of boxing and training, but my favourite part is sparring and actual fighting.

I admire Mike Tyson for his kill or be killed mentality and I’ve got a leg tattoo of him. I’ll take it one fight at a time and as is traditional go for a central area then a British title and from that anything is possible. I’m determined to remain undefeated, and opponents should know that I’ll do whatever I need to win. Opponents won’t last the longer rounds.’

Like all novice boxing prospects, Scott needs to sell as many tickets as possible to his fights to progress up the ranks of his super bantamweight division. ‘I’m a very sociable person. I hope by being seen around town and in the gym, I’ll gain support. However, I’m now professional and that implies sacrifices and living as a full-time athlete. I’m confident that my friends will help promote my bouts and I’ll be selling tickets through my social media. But it’s expensive getting started what with all the medical costs to keep us safe and the cost of getting registered.’

