Boxer Jack Catterall ready to become a world champion

The two rivals meet on Saturday at the OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, with the victor to be declared the undisputed world super lightweight champion.

Scotsman Taylor holds all of the belts after unifying the division when he defeated American Jose Ramirez last year.

The heavy favourite on Saturday, Taylor is expected to put on a show for his supporters on home soil.

Jack Catterall, right, will face world super lightweight champion Josh Taylor (photo: BOXXER / Lawrence Lustig)

However, Catterall has other ideas. The 28-year-old – who has won all 26 bouts in his career so far – has been the WBO’s mandatory challenger for the past couple of years and stepped aside so Taylor could fight Ramirez.

Having waited patiently, the southpaw has finally got his opportunity –one which he is eager to make the most of.

“I am confident,” Catterall told the Post..

“It’s a big occasion, but it’s something that I am thriving on. It’s every profess onal boxer’s dream – certainly always been one of my dreams – to go out and win a world title.

“That opportunity has come now and I have the chance to win all the belts and appear on a big show on Sky Sports.

“Everybody who knows me, knows that I am pretty laid back and will take it all in my stride.

“There is a time and a place to be nervous, but I think I will be abale to control my emotions well.

“I have shown that over the years and I do expect big things from myself.”