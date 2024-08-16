Artistic swimming champion to teach lessons at Westhoughton Community Leisure Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Westhoughton Community Leisure Centre is launching artistic swimming classes offered by local champion, Rhea Howard, who has won a host of medals in a glittering national and international career.

Rhea still competes, but for the past few years has also been part of the swimming teacher team at the Sir Jason Kenny Centre, the facility where she actually learnt to swim having been taught by Linda Haines, who she now teaches alongside.

Starting from Monday, 19th August, for five days, Rhea will be holding a swim school at Westhoughton Community Leisure Centre, giving children the opportunity to learn a variety of artistic swimming skills from a champion!

Rhea said:

Rhea Howard with her Bronze medal

“I am thrilled to share my passion for artistic swimming with aspiring athletes. I look forward to helping each participant develop their skills and discover a passion for the sport.”

Anthony Yates, Aquatic Manager for Bolton Community Leisure Trust (BCLT), which manages the centre and four others across Bolton, said:

“We are excited to have Rhea hold these classes. This is a great opportunity for our community to learn the beauty of the sport from a professional. We are confident that Rhea’s expertise will inspire and elevate the skills of the participants.”

For more information and to book a class, visit www.boltonleisure.com/westhoughton-community-leisure-centre

Bolton Community Leisure Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure, and on behalf of Bolton Council, manages five centres in Bolton: The Sir Jason Kenny Centre, Farnworth, Horwich, Westhoughton Leisure Centres and Leverhulme Community Park.

For further information about BCL’s centres, please visit: https://www.boltonleisure.com/