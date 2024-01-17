The 24-year-old, whose musical inspirations include Michael Buble and Alfie Boe, said he was excited about returning.

After a year and a half entertaining all over the world on P&O cruise ships, Matthew Whittingham, from Penwortham will be putting on a show at Penwortham Arts Centre 'The Venue', Liverpool Road, Preston next Friday (January 26) with his selection of swing, jazz and musical theatre classics. Having spent several seasons working as an entertainer in some of the well- known UK Holiday Park resorts, Matt has just completed several contracts working with one of the largest Cruise lines in the world entertaining audiences on the high seas. Matthew, who studied Musical Theatre at Runshaw College, impressed judges at a casting call in London with his audition for the role of cruise ship entertainer, and was offered the job the next day.

The 24-year-old, whose musical inspirations include Michael Buble and Alfie Boe, said he was excited about returning and performing in his hometown but also nervous in equal measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I am very excited but also nervous to be performing on my own where I grew up.

READ MORE: Gillibrand Primary School to close for funeral of longstanding headteacher Ashley Clayton

"I am back from good now and love performing swing and jazz and would also like to break into the wedding industry.

He also led his neighbours in a musical extravaganza from the end of his driveway in 2020 when flag-waving families turned out in Rawstorne Road to sing along as the neighbourhood marked the 75th anniversary of the ending of the war in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One song by Matt was particularly moving as he led a rendition of "We'll Meet Again," made famous during wartime by forces' sweetheart Vera Lynn.