Preston Retro: 13 eclectic scenes of our city from the smallest house to Moor Park

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th May 2025, 11:28 BST

These old pictures are a real mixture of scenes taken in Preston throughout the years.

There’s a stunning, emotive photo of mums and their children near the duck pond at Moor Park and also the moment Preston’s smallest house was actually demolished.

This nostalgic image shows local mums and their chidren enjoying the beauty of Preston's Moor Park

1. Preston memories

This nostalgic image shows local mums and their chidren enjoying the beauty of Preston's Moor Park | National World

Back in 1961, Preston's smallest house, on Fylde Street, was demolished. It was reputed to have been built in 1869 during one day as a bet between two workmen

2. Preston memories

Back in 1961, Preston's smallest house, on Fylde Street, was demolished. It was reputed to have been built in 1869 during one day as a bet between two workmen | National World

This old photograph taken in Garstang Road, Preston, features an annual Whitsuntide procession and focuses on members of English Martyrs Church. Thanks to Mrs Baron from Lea for suplying our latest Looking Back image, and to all our readers for their continued interest in it

3. Preston memories

This old photograph taken in Garstang Road, Preston, features an annual Whitsuntide procession and focuses on members of English Martyrs Church. Thanks to Mrs Baron from Lea for suplying our latest Looking Back image, and to all our readers for their continued interest in it | National World

Did you live in Tennyson Road, Preston on VE Day 1945? Then you may have a particular interest in this photograph of the street party its residents held to celebrate the occasion. Grateful thanks to Preston reader Carol Jackson

4. Preston memories

Did you live in Tennyson Road, Preston on VE Day 1945? Then you may have a particular interest in this photograph of the street party its residents held to celebrate the occasion. Grateful thanks to Preston reader Carol Jackson | National World

