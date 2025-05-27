There’s a stunning, emotive photo of mums and their children near the duck pond at Moor Park and also the moment Preston’s smallest house was actually demolished.
1. Preston memories
This nostalgic image shows local mums and their chidren enjoying the beauty of Preston's Moor Park | National World
2. Preston memories
Back in 1961, Preston's smallest house, on Fylde Street, was demolished. It was reputed to have been built in 1869 during one day as a bet between two workmen | National World
3. Preston memories
This old photograph taken in Garstang Road, Preston, features an annual Whitsuntide procession and focuses on members of English Martyrs Church. Thanks to Mrs Baron from Lea for suplying our latest Looking Back image, and to all our readers for their continued interest in it | National World
4. Preston memories
Did you live in Tennyson Road, Preston on VE Day 1945? Then you may have a particular interest in this photograph of the street party its residents held to celebrate the occasion. Grateful thanks to Preston reader Carol Jackson | National World
