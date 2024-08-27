Oasis Reunion: 15 awesome retro pics of Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher gigging in Lancashire

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:23 BST

Oasis are back with a hugely anticipated reunion tour next year - but the Gallagher brothers are no strangers to Lancashire.

In their earliest days, on the brink of stardom, Noel and Liam Gallagher brought Oasis to The Mill in Preston - that was 1993 and to Avenham Park in 1994.

The following year they had cracked mainstream music and were performing worldwide but included a date at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom on October 2.

Fast forward to 2011 and Liam Gallagher brought his post-Oasis band Beady Eye to Blackpool and Noel Gallagher headlined at Lytham Festival in 2016.

Oasis Live 2025

Liam Gallagher at the Empress Ballroom, 1995

1. Oasis - the memories

Liam Gallagher at the Empress Ballroom, 1995 | Getty Images

Oasis Performing In Blackpool, Britain - 1995, Oasis (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

2. Oasis - the memories

Oasis Performing In Blackpool, Britain - 1995, Oasis (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on the Blackpool stage (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

3. Oasis - the memories

Noel Gallagher on the Blackpool stage (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Oasis pictured at the Heineken Big Top music festival in Preston

4. Oasis - the memories

Oasis pictured at the Heineken Big Top music festival in Preston | National World

