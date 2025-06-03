The town's streets were filled with the energy of the early '90s, with locals enjoying the changing face of Fishergate, bustling markets, and popular high street stores like BHS and Woolworths. The River Ribble played host to a variety of outdoor activities, and parks like Avenham and Miller offered green spaces for families to enjoy.
Preston North End remained a pillar of local pride, with football fans flocking to Deepdale to support their team through ups and downs. The club, still working its way through the lower leagues, had a dedicated fanbase that embodied the town's loyalty and passion for sport.
1. Preston 1992
More than 600 Preston swimmers took the plunge to raise cash for the Olympics. Swimmers young and old waded in to make more than £6,000 for the British Olympic Association. Picture shows Olympic silver medalist Nick Gillingham giving medals to three young swimmers. From left are Mairi McGilverary, two, Jason Watson, three, and Hugh McGilveray, four Photo: RETRO
2. Preston 1992
Revellers ring in the New Year on Preston Flag Market - recognise anyone? Photo: RETRO
3. Preston 1992
Former football referee John Atkinson
Preston Guild Final 1992 at Deepdale Photo: Ian Robinson
4. Preston 1992
Guides, brownies, cubs and scouts joined forces at Warton, near Preston, for an annual fund-raising event. Children from the 1st Warton St Oswald's brownies, guides and scout group staffed stalls at their Christmas Fair at Warton Church Hall. More than £200 was raised and will be split between the four groups. Pictured: Scout Peter Harrison, guide Mary Hellewell, cub Mark Shuttleworth and brownie Jennifer Beck Photo: RETRO
