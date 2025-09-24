'I'd go back in a heartbeat' - 31 of the best photos of girls' nights out in Preston through the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Sep 2025, 11:55 BST

There’s nothing quite like a girls’ night out.

Once it’s arranged, it’s one of those dates everyone chats about and looks forward to with lots of excitement.

And with plenty of places to go to get the drinks flowing, these photos from the archives remember the best of them. Not a selfie in sight, it was all about the going out clothes, laughs with your besties, freedom and friendship. These are the best of the crop and feature many of Preston’s favourite clubs and pubs. I’d go back to those days in a heartbeat - would you? Send us your memories.

ICYMI: 41 brilliant clubbing pictures from Preston in the 1990s and 2000s at popular venues

17 fantastic pictures of Preston people and places captured in the Fulwood area in the early 1990s

31 of the best photos capturing life in Preston 25 years ago including nightclubs, shops and people

1. Loving life on their girls night out at the Revolution Bar, Preston Photo: Neil Cross

National World

Photo Sales

2. Another group finish off their girls night out in Tokyo Jo's nightclub Photo: David Hurst

National World

Photo Sales

3. Girls night out at Revolution Bar, Preston Photo: Neil Cross

National World

Photo Sales

4. It's matching head gear for this group on their night out at Tokyo Jo's, Preston Photo: David Hurst

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNightclubsDrinksPubsPeople
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice