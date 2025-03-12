I share timeless images of Preston in 1946 depicting World War II victory celebrations and everyday life

In 1946, Preston was undergoing a period of recovery and renewal following the end of World War II.

Life in the town was gradually returning to normal, with the people of Preston working hard to rebuild after the challenges of the war years. The town's industrial heritage continued to play a central role in its identity, with the cotton and textile industries employing a large number of local residents.

Factories and mills were still a dominant presence, although changes were on the horizon as the post-war economy began to evolve.

Culturally, Preston’s local traditions and events helped bring the community together. Local sporting clubs, particularly Preston North End, were a source of pride, with football remaining a popular pastime. People gathered at Deepdale to watch matches, providing a sense of unity and escape from the difficulties of post-war Britain.

Shops, markets, and cinemas were bustling once again as families sought entertainment and daily provisions. The resilience and strong community spirit of Preston's people were evident as they adapted to the changing landscape of post-war life.

Take a step back in time and explore this retro collection of archive images, offering a glimpse into Preston’s life, culture, sport, and industry during 1946.

1. Fishergate, Preston c. 1946

2. Fishergate, Preston. July 22, 1946 Forties fashions in Fishergate. From L to R: Marjorie Ritchie, Danny Ritchie, Edna Snape, Annie Snape and Albert Hornby. Image kindly provided by Jean Hague.

3. Victory Celebrations, Avenham Park, Preston 1946

4. Victory Celebrations, Avenham Park, Preston 1946

