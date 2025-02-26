It’s the main link to the Fylde Coast and the way out for those who live there. We have found a fascinating set of photos which remember the opening of the M55 in 1975. So take a tour and I go back to 1975 to see through photos what happened when the Preston to Blackpool M55 motorway opened,.
1. The opening of the M55
4th July 1975, "a walk down the new motorway for members of the official party at the opening of the M55" Photo: Preston Library
2. The opening of the M55
Neil Carmichael, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of the Environment, cuts the tape to open the Blackpool-Broughton M55 motorway
On the left is Donald Dean, director of the North West Road Construction Unit Photo: Preston Library
3. The opening of the M55
In April 1975 British Aerospace demonstrated the versatility of the Jaguar fighter by turning the almost completed M55 at Weeton into a runway.
Mock emergency landing Photo: submit
4. The opening of the M55
The Jaguar aircraft on the M55 in April 1975 Photo: National World
