I can't believe that's actually Mick Jagger... 35 astonishing retro pics of Preston life back in 1964

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:31 BST

From Mick Jagger visiting the city to some classic Preston North End scenes, 1964 was evidently quite the year.

Check out some of our very best archive pictures from those now-long gone days - they’re sure to have you reminiscing and indulging in a spot of nostalgia for some classic 1960s Preston.

1. Mick Jagger at the Bull and Royal pub, in Preston, in 1964

2. This image of the booking hall and entrance to Lostock Hall Railway Station was photographed in 1964. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

3. London and Northwestern Railways around Preston File 110 A panoramic view of Maudland during a quiet period, with the No. 5 box on the right and the derelict, roofless engine shed in the left background. The Longridge lines curve away to the right and the beautiful spire of Saint Walburgâs dominates the horizon. The picture was taken on August 28, 1964. (J. A. Coltas)

4. From LEP archives. Lancaster Road approx 1964

