The days when lads played football in the streets, old traditional games, days on the beach and school playground fun. They cover a time span from the 1930s up to BMX’ing in the 1980s. They are an emotive look at how times have altered. How kids played out ‘til the street lights came on. Were they better days? Many people think so.
BMX'ing in Blackpool, 1983 | National World
Children playing a traffic awareness game at an Infants school in Nelson, Lancashire | Getty Images
Young schoolboys using hand carts and trolleys collect paper, glass and other scrap metals for the National Salvage Campaign to help recycle materials for the war effort on 3rd July 1940 | Getty Images
Football, always a winner. This was August 25 1933 | Getty Images
