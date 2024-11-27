Founding family members John William Partington Snr, Mary Partington, Frank Partington and George Partington officially opened the gates to their first holiday centre at Newton Hall in Staining on Monday 13 November 1944.
Ever since then, Partington’s Holiday Parks has been dedicated to creating marvellous memories for generations of visitors ever since. Blackpool’s Windy Harbour followed in 1954, Broadwater in Fleetwood in 1960 and then Tarn House in the Yorkshire Dales, Black Beck in the Lake District and Wardley’s Creek in Hambleton were added to the park portfolio in the 1970s.
