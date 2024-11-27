9 wonderful picture memories of Blackpool holiday park Partingtons on its 80th anniversary

Lancashire’s Partington’s Holiday Parks is celebrating 80 years and we have some great photos here which remember it through the years.

Founding family members John William Partington Snr, Mary Partington, Frank Partington and George Partington officially opened the gates to their first holiday centre at Newton Hall in Staining on Monday 13 November 1944.

Ever since then, Partington’s Holiday Parks has been dedicated to creating marvellous memories for generations of visitors ever since. Blackpool’s Windy Harbour followed in 1954, Broadwater in Fleetwood in 1960 and then Tarn House in the Yorkshire Dales, Black Beck in the Lake District and Wardley’s Creek in Hambleton were added to the park portfolio in the 1970s.

The park with one of those high 1970s style slides!

1. Partington's memories

The park with one of those high 1970s style slides!

The office and camp entrance at Windy Harbour

2. Partington's memories

The office and camp entrance at Windy Harbour

Windy Harbour - the west side of the holiday park

3. Partingtons memories

Windy Harbour - the west side of the holiday park

Broadwater Holiday Centre

4. Partington's memories

Broadwater Holiday Centre

