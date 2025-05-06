And, while it may seem scarcely believable that those days are now some 60 years in the rear-view mirror, the sights, sounds, and feel of the early 1960s will still be a familiar one to many a reader.
With that in mind, we’ve put together a retro archive picture collection of all our very vest images of Preston life - encompassing everything from workers on the docks to schools and pubs - for you to peruse.
1. Goss Printing Presses, Preston. 1962
A view of the partly completed west wall, August 1962. Taken from the corner of Greenbank Street and Hawkins Street.
2. Fishergate, Preston, c.1962
Viewed looking west at the shops on the south side of the street
Businesses seen in this view are: Dolcis Shoes, T. Mears, H Samuel, The Mitre Hotel, Owen Owen and British Home Stores.
3. Were you one of this group of children looking forward to an ice cream? They were gathering around an ice cream van in Hammond Street, Preston, in 1962. Picture courtesy of Lynn Rankin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group and Preston Digital Archive. Please send your images to [email protected]
4. HMI Inspection of Preston Borough Police in 1962
