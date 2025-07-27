To be given a glimpse of how your home city used to look almost 75 years ago is a pretty rare thing. So, with that in mind, take a look through some of our best archive retro pics of Preston all the way back in 1950 for a taste of what the place used to look like.
1. Junction of North Road & Gardner Street, Preston c.1950
A poster advetising the upcoming production of 'Murder Mistaken' at The Royal Hippodrome theatre can be seen. This production by the Preston Rep commenced Monday Sep 7th. 1951
2. Elevated view of Preston c. 1950
Taken from the roof of the Harris Museum looking west
3. The Mayor at the Ford Showroom c.1950
Courtesy of Preston City Council www.preston.gov.uk/
4. Looking back
This picture was sent in by Mr A Fazackerley from Penwortham,Preston it shows his sister Sheila Fazackerley (now Tyrer) who was a sunday school teacher at Barlow Street methodist.This was her class.I only know middle back row,Christine Mainwaring,front left Brenda Seefus and back right Kathleen Livesey i think it was 1950 or maybe a little earlier.
