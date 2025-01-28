Famous for its popularity with Preston’s student population, The Adelphi is typically teeming with thirsty UCLan pupils keen to spend their student grants on affordable pints and Jagerbombs.

But the pub also boasts a more historic side - the establishment actually dates back to the 1830s, with the first recorded mention of The Adelphi Hotel coming as far back as 1838 when the concept of vodka Red Bulls, pitchers of Sex on the Beach, and burger-and-a-pint deals for a fiver were eons away. See if you recognises these scenes...