43 awesome pub pictures of The Adelphi in Preston showing its changing vibe through the years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Jan 2025, 13:52 BST

The Adelphi remains one of Preston’s most recognisable pubs.

Famous for its popularity with Preston’s student population, The Adelphi is typically teeming with thirsty UCLan pupils keen to spend their student grants on affordable pints and Jagerbombs.

But the pub also boasts a more historic side - the establishment actually dates back to the 1830s, with the first recorded mention of The Adelphi Hotel coming as far back as 1838 when the concept of vodka Red Bulls, pitchers of Sex on the Beach, and burger-and-a-pint deals for a fiver were eons away. See if you recognises these scenes...

If you haven't thought much of the weather of late, here's a reminder that it could be worse. It's Preston's Adelphi Hotel, in the late 1950s or early 60s, when the pub sold Cornbrook Ales. Shutt's corn mill, now demolished, is in the background. Our thanks to Mrs Joyce Dobson of Fulwood for this rather cold memory-jerker.

1. Adelphi memories

If you haven't thought much of the weather of late, here's a reminder that it could be worse. It's Preston's Adelphi Hotel, in the late 1950s or early 60s, when the pub sold Cornbrook Ales. Shutt's corn mill, now demolished, is in the background. Our thanks to Mrs Joyce Dobson of Fulwood for this rather cold memory-jerker.

2. PHOTO. KEVIN McGUINNESS The Adelphi, Preston

3. Photo Neil Cross; The new look Adelphi pub in Preston

4. Photo Neil Cross; Adelphi Street in Preston has reopened

