So we’ve ransacked the archives to find pictures of students at Archbishop Temple High School in the 90s. Are you in any of the pictures? Recognise anyone? We hope these images bring back great memories.
1. Archbishop Temple High School
Archbishop Temple High School pupils after the school received excellent results in their Ofstead report Photo: Neil Cross
2. Archbishop Temple High School
Pupils take part in a Popmobility class at Archbishop Temple) High School in 1992 Photo: John Atkinson
3. Archbishop Temple High School
Water juggling... Helen Cheadle puzzles over how to put a quart in a pint pot with a little help from Stacey Brown, left, and Shabana Ejaz, when maths lecturers from St Martins College, Lancaster, visited Archbishop Temple School, Fulwood, Preston Photo: John Hughes
4. Archbishop Temple High School
The Artful Dodger, played by Adam Jones, and Oliver, played by Ian Parkerm rehearse their lines for Archbishop Temple High School's production of Oliver Photo: Iain Lynn
