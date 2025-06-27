Now a bygone era almost 50 years ago, take a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in 1974.
1. Preston in 1974
German couple's wedding takes place at Preston Register Office.
June 1974 Photo: RETRO
2. Preston in 1974
Jane and Janet Boyd, of Morecambe, are greeted by an Easter bunny - publicity for a special Easter Revels show being presented at Preston's Charter Theatre Photo: RETRO
3. Preston in 1974
Members of the Boys' Brigade from Carey Baptist Church, Preston, justified their position as favourites to carry off the major honours at the Preston, Leyland and district battalion's annual sports at Penwortham Holme. They won the trophies for the best company and junior sections and also came first in the company section's relay race. About 150 boys, aged from eight to 17 took part Photo: RETRO
4. Preston in 1974
Preston North End V Walsall
August 31st 1974 Photo: Staff
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.