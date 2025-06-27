33 fantastic images from the archives which round up life in Preston in the year of 1974

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:01 BST

Take a step back in time to 1974.

Now a bygone era almost 50 years ago, take a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in 1974.

German couple's wedding takes place at Preston Register Office. June 1974

1. Preston in 1974

German couple's wedding takes place at Preston Register Office. June 1974 Photo: RETRO

Jane and Janet Boyd, of Morecambe, are greeted by an Easter bunny - publicity for a special Easter Revels show being presented at Preston's Charter Theatre

2. Preston in 1974

Jane and Janet Boyd, of Morecambe, are greeted by an Easter bunny - publicity for a special Easter Revels show being presented at Preston's Charter Theatre Photo: RETRO

Members of the Boys' Brigade from Carey Baptist Church, Preston, justified their position as favourites to carry off the major honours at the Preston, Leyland and district battalion's annual sports at Penwortham Holme. They won the trophies for the best company and junior sections and also came first in the company section's relay race. About 150 boys, aged from eight to 17 took part

3. Preston in 1974

Members of the Boys' Brigade from Carey Baptist Church, Preston, justified their position as favourites to carry off the major honours at the Preston, Leyland and district battalion's annual sports at Penwortham Holme. They won the trophies for the best company and junior sections and also came first in the company section's relay race. About 150 boys, aged from eight to 17 took part Photo: RETRO

Preston North End V Walsall August 31st 1974

4. Preston in 1974

Preston North End V Walsall August 31st 1974 Photo: Staff

