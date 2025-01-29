4 . Preston in 1987

Bereaved paretnts Norah and William Rigby went back to their dead son's school to inspire another generation of pupils. The couple from Wesham, near Preston, handed over a commemorative plaque designed by friends, in memory of RAF sergeant David Rigby who died in a helicopter crash. The plaque will hang in the chapel of St Bede's RC High School, Lytham, where he was a pupil 10 years ago Photo: RETRO