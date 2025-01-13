Take a look at some of our best archive pictures from Preston in that heady age...
1. Preston in 1987
Miss Evening Post helps launch the new Preston Zippy buses at Preston bus station. But who is the gentleman with her? Photo: RETRO
2. Preston, 1987
Cannon Street, Preston. May 1987.
Image kindly provided by Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society | National World
3. Preston in 1987
This team of gymnasts proved instoppable when they took on a town's best athletes. For the girls from Ashton High School in Preston leapt, rolled and twisted their way to four of the five titles in the town's school's gymnastic competition Photo: RETRO
4. Preston in 1987
Bereaved paretnts Norah and William Rigby went back to their dead son's school to inspire another generation of pupils. The couple from Wesham, near Preston, handed over a commemorative plaque designed by friends, in memory of RAF sergeant David Rigby who died in a helicopter crash. The plaque will hang in the chapel of St Bede's RC High School, Lytham, where he was a pupil 10 years ago Photo: RETRO
