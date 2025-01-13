33 era-defining pictures to take you back to Preston in 1987 including schools

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Jan 2025, 13:37 BST

From record heavy snow to the re-election of Margaret Thatcher, 1987 was quite the year

Take a look at some of our best archive pictures from Preston in that heady age...

Miss Evening Post helps launch the new Preston Zippy buses at Preston bus station. But who is the gentleman with her?

1. Preston in 1987

Miss Evening Post helps launch the new Preston Zippy buses at Preston bus station. But who is the gentleman with her? Photo: RETRO

Cannon Street, Preston. May 1987. Image kindly provided by Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society

2. Preston, 1987

Cannon Street, Preston. May 1987. Image kindly provided by Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society | National World

This team of gymnasts proved instoppable when they took on a town's best athletes. For the girls from Ashton High School in Preston leapt, rolled and twisted their way to four of the five titles in the town's school's gymnastic competition

3. Preston in 1987

This team of gymnasts proved instoppable when they took on a town's best athletes. For the girls from Ashton High School in Preston leapt, rolled and twisted their way to four of the five titles in the town's school's gymnastic competition Photo: RETRO

Bereaved paretnts Norah and William Rigby went back to their dead son's school to inspire another generation of pupils. The couple from Wesham, near Preston, handed over a commemorative plaque designed by friends, in memory of RAF sergeant David Rigby who died in a helicopter crash. The plaque will hang in the chapel of St Bede's RC High School, Lytham, where he was a pupil 10 years ago

4. Preston in 1987

Bereaved paretnts Norah and William Rigby went back to their dead son's school to inspire another generation of pupils. The couple from Wesham, near Preston, handed over a commemorative plaque designed by friends, in memory of RAF sergeant David Rigby who died in a helicopter crash. The plaque will hang in the chapel of St Bede's RC High School, Lytham, where he was a pupil 10 years ago Photo: RETRO

