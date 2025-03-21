31 long lost Preston pubs and bars which bonded communities will bring feelings of nostalgia

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Mar 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 11:06 BST

Preston once famously boasted 460 pubs.

Sadly that is no longer the case. We’ve been through our archives and found pictures of a number hostelries that have disappeared from the Preston landscape over the years – some have been demolished, many turned into flats – but they will always live on in our memories.

The Lamb on Church Street was always famous for hosting live music most nights of the week. But trade dwindled and it closed its doors in 1999 and is now student accommodation. Recently though it was announced that music could return to The Lamb as its current owners want to convert the cellar into an art gallery and music venue

The Lamb on Church Street was always famous for hosting live music most nights of the week. But trade dwindled and it closed its doors in 1999 and is now student accommodation. Recently though it was announced that music could return to The Lamb as its current owners want to convert the cellar into an art gallery and music venue | National World

This pub on Friargate closed in 2006. For most of its existence it was known as the Duke Of York, but in later years it also had spells as the Ye Olde Politician, Finnegan's Wake, and Base. It was popular among students and lecturers from the nearby University of Central Lancashire. It was converted into an eating establishment

This pub on Friargate closed in 2006. For most of its existence it was known as the Duke Of York, but in later years it also had spells as the Ye Olde Politician, Finnegan's Wake, and Base. It was popular among students and lecturers from the nearby University of Central Lancashire. It was converted into an eating establishment | National World

On the opposite corner to the Theatre Hotel, situated below the ABC Cinema was the Painted Wagon Saloon. Though the cinema was built in 1959 the pub was only constructed in 1973. The entire building closed in 1982 and was totally demolished in October 1986

On the opposite corner to the Theatre Hotel, situated below the ABC Cinema was the Painted Wagon Saloon. Though the cinema was built in 1959 the pub was only constructed in 1973. The entire building closed in 1982 and was totally demolished in October 1986 | National World

The Theatre Hotel held a prime location of Fishergate. It was demolished in 1960 and replaced by a new building (seen here). It was then completely refurbished in the 1980s only to be suddenly closed and demolished in October 1987. It was bought to make way for the new development in the area comprising of the Fishergate Centre and other shops

The Theatre Hotel held a prime location of Fishergate. It was demolished in 1960 and replaced by a new building (seen here). It was then completely refurbished in the 1980s only to be suddenly closed and demolished in October 1987. It was bought to make way for the new development in the area comprising of the Fishergate Centre and other shops | National World

