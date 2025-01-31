Sadly that is no longer the case. We’ve been through our archives and found pictures of a number hostelries that have disappeared from the Preston landscape over the years – some have been demolished, many turned into flats – but they will always live on in our memories.
This pub on Friargate closed in 2006. For most of its existence it was known as the Duke Of York, but in later years it also had spells as the Ye Olde Politician, Finnegan's Wake, and Base. It was popular among students and lecturers from the nearby University of Central Lancashire. It was converted into an eating establishment
On the opposite corner to the Theatre Hotel, situated below the ABC Cinema was the Painted Wagon Saloon. Though the cinema was built in 1959 the pub was only constructed in 1973. The entire building closed in 1982 and was totally demolished in October 1986
The Theatre Hotel held a prime location of Fishergate. It was demolished in 1960 and replaced by a new building (seen here). It was then completely refurbished in the 1980s only to be suddenly closed and demolished in October 1987. It was bought to make way for the new development in the area comprising of the Fishergate Centre and other shops
Another one on the student circuit was The Lamb and Packet on the Adelphi roundabout. The Lamb and Packet dates back to at least 1807, although it was rebuilt 12 feet further back in 1877 when Friargate was widened. It shut its doors in 2017. The premises is owned by the University of Central Lancashire
