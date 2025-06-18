We’ve been through our archives and found pictures of a number hostelries that have disappeared from the Preston landscape over the years – some have been demolished, many turned into flats – but they will always live on in our memories. Sadly, there are certainly nowhere near the amount of pubs as there was years back.
The Lamb on Church Street was always famous for hosting live music most nights of the week. But trade dwindled and it closed its doors in 1999 and is now student accommodation. Recently though it was announced that music could return to The Lamb as its current owners want to convert the cellar into an art gallery and music venue | National World
This pub on Friargate closed in 2006. For most of its existence it was known as the Duke Of York, but in later years it also had spells as the Ye Olde Politician, Finnegan's Wake, and Base. It was popular among students and lecturers from the nearby University of Central Lancashire. It was converted into an eating establishment | National World
On the opposite corner to the Theatre Hotel, situated below the ABC Cinema was the Painted Wagon Saloon. Though the cinema was built in 1959 the pub was only constructed in 1973. The entire building closed in 1982 and was totally demolished in October 1986 | National World
The Theatre Hotel held a prime location of Fishergate. It was demolished in 1960 and replaced by a new building (seen here). It was then completely refurbished in the 1980s only to be suddenly closed and demolished in October 1987. It was bought to make way for the new development in the area comprising of the Fishergate Centre and other shops | National World