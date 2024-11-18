The town’s mills and factories were central to its economy, producing textiles that were exported globally. It was the time when the Great Depression impacted employment in manufacturing.
Preston’s community remained resilient, relying on its strop working-class identity and local markets.
Despite hardship, Preston maintained it spirit, blending industrial progress with a commitment to preserving its rich heritage.
1. Preston, 1932
The glass portico of the Public Hall can be seen down the street to the left, while on the right are the Electricity Showrooms at 40 & 41 Lune St. In the far distance is the Corporation Arms | Lancashire Post
2. Preston, 1930
Chapel Street | National World
3. Preston, 1930
Penwortham Hall 1930. Built by John Horrocks at Middleforth, Penwortham in 1800-01 Was formely known as Penwortham Lodge | National World
4. Preston, 1930
Main Generator Room, Preston Power Station, 1930
| National World
