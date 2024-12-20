The city was deeply affected by the war and as an industrial hub, it contributed significantly to the war effort. The city endured air raids, though it wasn’t as heavily bombed as others, as a couple of these photos show, the bombing was evident. Other photos are wonderful street scenes, lost buildings faces and people.
1. Preston, 1940
Walton Green, Walton-le-Dale, Preston 1940
Copyright Lancashire County Library and Information Service. | National World
2. Preston, 1940
A house on Longridge Road, Ribbleton/Grimasargh, Preston, damaged by a German bomb in 1940. One person was slightly hurt | National World
3. Preston, 1940
Arkwright Men's Home, Stoneygate, Preston 1940 | National World
4. Preston, 1940
Winckley Square, (east side) Preston 1940
Viewed looking south from the junction with Cross Street. This was the former home of William Ainsworth, cotton manufacturer. Was later known as Pepper Hall and Winckley House. Sadly this fine property was demolished in 1969 | Lancashire County Library and Information Service. www.lantern.lancashire.gov.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.