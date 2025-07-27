29 brilliant old photos to take you back to Preston in 1971

For many, the ‘70s were a seriously memorable era.

And, while that heady age was 50 years ago at this point, 1971 will feel like a blink of an eye away for plenty of people with fond memories of that time. So here we take a look back at some of our best retro archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1971…

These youngsters with an "Alpine Air" are not from the Swiss mountains but from Proud Preston. They are the successful recorder group from Moor Nook primary school. They are (back row from left to right): Nadine Thimmaya, Bryan Smith, Ayo Adwais, Nicholas Lockyer, Karen Oates, Janet Bradshaw. Middle row: Wendy Pendlebury, Kathleen Bamford, Diane Jepson, Jean Jackson. Front row: Janet Ward, Deborah Knowles

Preston bus station in 1971 (Photo: Roy Marshall/The Bus Archive)

Lancashire Artillery Band performing at St George's Shopping Centre in Preston

Long Service Awards at Whittingham Hospital, Preston April 1971

