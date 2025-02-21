The destination: Preston in 1965. It was the year of the state funeral of Sir Winston Churchill, of Malcolm X’s assassination, and of American troops landing in Vietnam. But what did Preston look like back in those days?
1. Lune Street from Friargate, Preston 1965
This property was demolished for the Ring Road development. The Public Hall is just visible on the right.
National World
2. British Home Stores, Fishergate, Preston 1965
National World
3. Grimshaw Street, Preston 1965
Looking north towards Church Street.
National World
4. Church Street & Tithebarn Street, Preston 1950
Gooby's haberdashers on the left, with Meeson's, cut price confectioners on the opposite corner. Gooby's was destroyed by fire in May 1965.
National World
