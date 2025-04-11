Lancashire began the 20th century as an industrial hub centred on traditional cotton mills and textiles. But after the First World War, there was a decline of the textile industry, partly due to competition from overseas and the Great Depression. It led to the closure of many mills and Lancashire diversified it’s industry. These photos focus on the cotton mills, mining towns, the wars, leisure time on the coast and, of course, the people of the century. They are a wonderful collection of pictures from the Getty Archive.