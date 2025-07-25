They are all from 1968 and 1969 and relive two glorious years in Preston. From street scenes to houses, people and cars, they are a plethora of memories.
1. Inside a Preston Cafe c.1968 possibly Market Street Snack Bar opposite the Post Office.
Photographed by Terry Martin.
Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.
National World
2. Winckley Square, Preston 1969.
Image provided by Kenneth Berry, courtesy of Heather Crook.
National World
3. Off Wards End Passage, Preston c.1968
Showing the rear of the Derby Arms in Lord Street. The site is now occupied by the Guild Hall.
National World
4. A crowd of over 40,000 attended the opening on the new St Georgeâs Shopping Centre in Preston in 1969. It was originally planned and built as an open air facility but was later fully enclosed. Some of the shops seen in this image are: Cyril lord (carpets) Lewis Separates, Marks & Spencers, Dawes, Melias, Curtis Shoes and Wyles. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.