26 of the best Preston retro pictures which throwback to the late 1960s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Apr 2025, 07:35 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 07:45 BST

These brilliant pictures will absorb you into a different era

They are all from 1968 nd 1969 and relive two glorious years in Preston. From street scenes to houses, people and cars, they are a plethora of memories.

ICYMI: 40 cinematic scenes which depict the early 1990s in Preston from schools to people

26 treasured historical archive pictures reminding us what life in Preston was like in 1965

20 soaring 1990s and 2000s aerial photos of Preston which take an alternative view of the city

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

1. Winckley Square, Preston 1969. Image provided by Kenneth Berry, courtesy of Heather Crook.

National World

Photo Sales

2. Off Wards End Passage, Preston c.1968 Showing the rear of the Derby Arms in Lord Street. The site is now occupied by the Guild Hall.

National World

Photo Sales

3. A crowd of over 40,000 attended the opening on the new St Georgeâs Shopping Centre in Preston in 1969. It was originally planned and built as an open air facility but was later fully enclosed. Some of the shops seen in this image are: Cyril lord (carpets) Lewis Separates, Marks & Spencers, Dawes, Melias, Curtis Shoes and Wyles. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

National World

Photo Sales

4. This picture ofÂ Preston Docks in 1969 show dock workers Billy Craig, Jack Ryding, Dick Taylor and Clifford Stevenson. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. Â 

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonCarsPeopleSchoolsNewsletter
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice