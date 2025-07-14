23 iconic pictures of Preston Woolworths remembered as the most missed high street store in history

The iconic Woolworths on Fishergate in Preston was a fixture in the city centre for almost 120 years.

Having opened its doors on February 5, 1910, the huge Fishergate store was Woolworths second branch and soon became a shopping hub for Prestonians. Famous for its pick 'n' mix sweets, range of products, and bright red signage, the store will remain prominent in the memories of countless locals.

But, alas, the store was closed in the late 2000s, with every single on of Woolworths' UK shops shuttering their doors in December 2008 or January 2009. Fancy one final last look around?

1. How many people remember when Woolworths looked like this? Before the major makeover in 1985 Photo: Archive

2. Woolworths held a prime position right in the heart of Fishergate - Preston's main shopping thoroughfare. It was captured here in 1987 Photo: Archive

3. Shoopers eager to spend their money in Woolworths on Fishergate, Preston during the 60s Photo: Archive

4. Posters cover the windows telling of Woolworths' closing down sale in 2008 Photo: Donna Clifford

