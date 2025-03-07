23 fantastic retro photographs of Preston in the 1970s when the country was gripped with drama

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:29 BST

The ‘70s was all change, the UK gripped by drama and excitement.

Preston was no different and, despite economic hardships and recession hitting the area hard, the city retained its vibrant and lively spirit, as evidenced by this handful of historic pictures from that heady time…

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter.

Providing a Christmas treat for the passing throngs of shoppers requires a great deal of concentration, as well as huff and puff - as this pictures shows during Tulketh High School Band's carol outing to Preston Flag Market

1. Late '70s Preston

Providing a Christmas treat for the passing throngs of shoppers requires a great deal of concentration, as well as huff and puff - as this pictures shows during Tulketh High School Band's carol outing to Preston Flag Market Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Silence really was golden for children at Ashton High School in Preston. Almost 200 youngsters sat in absolute silence for more than an hour - and raised £100 for the NSPCC. Presenting the cheque to NSPCC regional organiser Mr Roland Foot, on behalf of the pupils is Beverley Ashcroft, watched by Christine Fox, Ian Small, Shuresh Patel, Ian Williams, Gaynor Whincup, Caroline Newton and Janice Kent, who represented their classes

2. Late '70s Preston

Silence really was golden for children at Ashton High School in Preston. Almost 200 youngsters sat in absolute silence for more than an hour - and raised £100 for the NSPCC. Presenting the cheque to NSPCC regional organiser Mr Roland Foot, on behalf of the pupils is Beverley Ashcroft, watched by Christine Fox, Ian Small, Shuresh Patel, Ian Williams, Gaynor Whincup, Caroline Newton and Janice Kent, who represented their classes Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Local motorbike racers sponsored by Rogersons of Orrell Post who were successful in July 1978. Left is Dave Dean of Up Holland who won both the 500cc races on his Rogerson Yamaha 350cc and was third in the 100cc race at Carnaby, Yorkshire, middle is Steve Hodgson of Shevington who won the production race and was second in the 500cc race riding a 400cc Rogersons Yamaha at the Longridge circuit near Preston and Wigan's Ray Hill who was second in the production race at Carnaby on his Rogersons Suzuki 100cc, his first time out on the machine.

3. Late '70s Preston

Local motorbike racers sponsored by Rogersons of Orrell Post who were successful in July 1978. Left is Dave Dean of Up Holland who won both the 500cc races on his Rogerson Yamaha 350cc and was third in the 100cc race at Carnaby, Yorkshire, middle is Steve Hodgson of Shevington who won the production race and was second in the 500cc race riding a 400cc Rogersons Yamaha at the Longridge circuit near Preston and Wigan's Ray Hill who was second in the production race at Carnaby on his Rogersons Suzuki 100cc, his first time out on the machine. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Les Dawson holds back the crowds at the Freezex '78 exhibition at Preston's Guild Hall

4. Late '70s Preston

Les Dawson holds back the crowds at the Freezex '78 exhibition at Preston's Guild Hall Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice