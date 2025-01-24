Plenty has changed about the city over the intervening seven decades or so and these brilliant scenes take a trip down memory lane to explore Preston as it once was.
1. Preston Bus Station During Construction 1969
Showing the south end of the construction site
Photo by Norman Askew.
Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/
2. Church Street, Preston c.1950
3. Traffic control box at the junction of Lancaster Road and Church Street, Preston, March 8, 1969.
4. Preston Railway Station. February 1966
4-6-0 No. 44892 arrives at Platform 5 with a train from the south.
