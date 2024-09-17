21 glittering retro pictures through the years of Lancashire Be Inspired Business Awards - the BIBAs

The Be Inspired Business Awards celebrate the county’s top business talent.

This year’s take place on Friday and while the business community looks forward to their Oscar-like award ceremony, we look back in pictures to previous years.

Organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, the annual awards, known as ‘the one they all want to win’, attract hundreds of entries every year from businesses of all sizes and from all sectors. Held at the Tower Ballroom, it’s a glitzy and glamorous evening. Are you pictured?

The BIBAs 2018

1. BIBA's - the memories

The BIBAs 2018 | National World

The BIBAs

2. BIBAs - the memories

The BIBAs | National World

Henry Hargreaves on stage at the BIBAS awards

3. BIBAs - the memories

Henry Hargreaves on stage at the BIBAS awards | National World

Justin Urquhart Stuart presenter of the 2018 BIBAs

4. BIBAs - the memories

Justin Urquhart Stuart presenter of the 2018 BIBAs | National World

